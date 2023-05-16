Canadian MMIC appoints Landon French as president and CEO

The Canadian Motorcycle and Moped Industry Council (MMIC), Canadian Off-Highway Vehicle Distributors Council (COHV) and Power Sport Services (PSS) have confirmed the appointment of Landon French as president and CEO. French was named interim CEO in December 2022.

“Our time with Landon over the past few months has been very positive,” says MMIC Chair Norm Sukkau. “All three boards have benefitted from his leadership and creativity in his short time with us, and we are very pleased to confirm his position as our president and CEO for the future. Landon’s track record of success in both the not-for-profit and for-profit sectors, as well as his experience in marketing, government and the powersports industry has been a great benefit to our companies, and he is the leader we need moving forward.”

PSB spoke with MMIC's president and CEO Landon French about some of the similar issues dealers face North of the border. (Photo: Teams)

Landon’s work history has seen him grow brand value for large enterprises, small businesses and governments in Canada, the United States and Asia. Landon has held senior executive roles at TELUS and Canadian Tire and was CEO of the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs. He has a great deal of experience in sports marketing, events, and Canadian politics, managing successful local and national campaigns. He was also the founding CEO of the Sandbox Project and Together We Stand Foundation.

“I firmly believe there is a bright future for MMIC, COHV and PSS in Canada. There are some challenges and opportunities ahead, and I look forward to working with staff, members, and stakeholders to build a new plan and prepare our industry for the future.”

In a recent conversation with Powersports Business, French says that Canadian dealers have similar challenges as U.S. dealers with supply chain issues and inflation, but he notes that some of the issues are starting to be resolved. He adds that there's pent-up demand for consumers wanting to see the latest powersports vehicles as motorcycle shows return to in-person events.