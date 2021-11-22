$7 million tank farm part of VP Racing Fuels expansion

San Antonio-based VP Racing Fuels has announced a major expansion of its operations in Tennessee, including a second new facility in Carroll County.

"Since first establishing an operation in Tennessee in 2019, the business environment, the workforce, and the welcoming nature of the community have all been what we had hoped for," said Alan Cerwick, president and CEO of VP Racing Fuels. "The state, county, and local leadership have all worked with VP to create a mutually beneficial relationship. Thus, our eagerness to expand in Carroll County."

VP is increasing its total Tennessee investment to $14.2 million to expand its Huntingdon operations and acquire a new facility in McKenzie near the Carroll County Airport. The project in total will create 150 new jobs and comes less than three years after the company invested more than $4 million to establish its Huntingdon operations.

"I want to thank VP Racing Fuels for its continued investment in Carroll County," said Governor Bill Lee. "Job creation in rural Tennessee is crucial to our state’s economic success, and these 150 new jobs will bring additional opportunities to those who call McKenzie and Huntingdon home."

The expansion at VP’s current Huntingdon facility will include the company’s investment in a $7 million tank farm for blending, storage, and filling of packaged products. The new McKenzie location will include blow mold machinery to manufacture VP’s popular Motorsport Containers and the VP apparel line, introduced last year.