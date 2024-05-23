Massimo Group recently announced an expansion of its manufacturing facility in Garland, Texas, to support increased production across its motor and marine product verticals.

The expansion will add 90,000 square feet to the existing facility. The Garland location will continue to manufacture its Pontoon Boats in its now a 376,000 square foot facility, of which 260,000 square feet is dedicated to Massimo Motor Sports and 96,000 square feet to Massimo Marine. The facility expansion is the first in a series of expansion projects to accommodate the Company’s growth initiatives.

“This expansion is a timely project concurrent with the growth of both our motor and marine verticals as we ramp up our production to support increased sales,” says David Shan, founder, chairman and CEO of Massimo. “We continue to experience sales momentum across UTVs, ATVs, electric bikes, and pontoon boats, which accounted for annual revenue growth of 32% and 38%, respectively, in 2023. The expansion allows Massimo to deliver on this surging demand while making capacity for potential new product lines.”

The facility sits next to a seven-acre boat storage area in Dallas, Texas, and houses a design center, two assembly lines, a quality control bay, an approximately 40,000 square foot parts department, and over 30 loading docks. Structural components and other materials are sourced from various suppliers. Electrical components and boat engines are procured through an exclusive arrangement with Mercury Marine. The facility is featured in the Massimo overview video (below).

In addition to serving as the manufacturing hub for Massimo’s Pontoon Boats, the facility is outfitted to efficiently palletize and shrink-wrap ATVs and UTVs, enabling the shipment of most orders to stores or distributors within three days. The majority of the Company’s inventory is directly imported from its manufacturer network to its Garland facility, where it undergoes assembly, accessorization, and inspection before shipment to a distributor or directly to the customer, except for its pontoon boats, which are wholly manufactured at the Garland facility.

For more information, visit massimomotor.com, massimomarine.com, and massimoelectric.com.