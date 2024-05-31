\n\n\nJune issue of Powersports Business has arrived!\n\n\n\nAs we welcome summer, we also cover riders\u2019 responses to electrification in the powersportsindustry, and how to answer credit and financing questions from customers. \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nRead Now\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nHighlights of the June 2024 issue of Powersports Business include:\n\n\n\n\nOhio Harley dealership acquired\n\n\n\nHonda reduces environmental footprint\n\n\n\nMotorCity Power Sports acquired by dealer group\n\n\n\nRekluse names product manager\n\n\n\nRollick expands into commercial industry\n\n\n\nAnd more!\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nSubscribe to Powersports Business\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n