Bob The Cooler Co. brings the ‘chill’ to RedBud National

RedBud has announced upstart Bob The Cooler Co., a premium cooler, drinkware, and accessories company based out of Scottsdale, Arizona, as the new title sponsor of the RedBud National on July 6–Round 6 of the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship.

They say Michigan in July is like the “air you wear.” Bob, The Cooler Co. will be a welcome respite for fans as the title sponsor of the RedBud National.

Billed as “Not just a product – it’s a companion,” BOB’s frontman, former motorsports director for Rockstar Energy, Jordan Cochrum, agrees that there’ll be an immediate synergy with the RedBud fans in attendance. Bob The Cooler Co.’s reliable products are built for convenience and to “Keep you cool in the most epic moments of your life,” which, to the legions of RedBud faithful, comes each and every year on 4th of July weekend.

“We’ve been in the action sports biz forever,” says Cochrum. “And July… in Michigan…it doesn’t get any hotter than the gate dropping on the Bob The Cooler Co. RedBud National. Ask for us by name at your local powersports dealer.”

Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Jason Anderson is a Bob The Cooler Co. athlete. Photo Courtesy Bob The Cooler Co.

“We’ve checked out the BOB cooler products, and I’ve sent some out with our equipment operators and crew–all coming back at the end of a long work day prepping for the National with ‘Can I keep this?’ reviews,” says RedBud’s Tim Ritchie. “You always look for the right synergy with your sponsors. And with Bob The Cooler Co., I’ll tell you right now, these deals will be an instant hit with the RedBud crowd.”

Be sure and check out the “Bob’s Cool Zone” at RedBud, along with Nasty Beast Hard Tea from Monster Brewing Co. This partnership aligns with Bob The Cooler Co.’s commitment to providing high-quality, enjoyable and “chill” experiences to fans at RedBud.