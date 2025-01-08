Supercross tuner joins AMA Racing as technical manager

The American Motorcyclist Association has added acclaimed racing tuner Jeremy Albrecht to the AMA Racing department’s ranks as the technical manager.

Jeremy Albrecht joins the AMA’s racing staff with a wealth of experience in motorcycle competition and is one of the most successful tuners in the history of AMA Racing. (Photo: AMA Racing)

“We’re pleased to add the talented Jeremy Albrecht to our racing staff as our technical manager,” says Mike Pelletier, AMA director of racing. “Jeremy’s extensive experience and successful career at the highest levels of AMA Supercross and motocross competition will undoubtedly strengthen our racing team.”

Albrecht joins the AMA’s racing staff with a wealth of experience in motorcycle competition. Getting his start as an amateur racer, Albrecht used his racing background to become one of the most successful tuners in the history of AMA Supercross and pro motocross.

Starting as a mechanic for his brother, Joel, in 1991, Albrecht quickly made a name for himself as a tuner. In 1995, Albrecht paired with AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Jeff Emig, aiding the legendary racer to four titles — including the 1997 AMA Supercross championship.

After his time with Emig, Albrecht became the tuner for another AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer — James Stewart. From 2002-2007, the duo captured seven professional motocross championships — including the 2006 and 2007 AMA Supercross titles.

Following his dominant stretch with Stewart, Albrecht spent 13 years at Joe Gibbs Racing MX — spanning the team’s entire run from 2007-2020.

After Joe Gibbs Racing MX Team ceased operations in 2020, Albrecht remained with JGR in its new business development, working on the manufacturing side of the organization. During this time, Albrecht became involved with the AMA as a rider representative.

Now, Albrecht’s role with the AMA will expand as he will serve as the technical manager for the organization’s racing efforts.

“I’m excited to be back at the races full-time. Working with Mike Pelletier and the AMA crew the last few years has made me want to do more to help grow the sport,” Albrecht says. “I like the direction they are going and can’t wait to do my part.”