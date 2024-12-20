Tim James named 2024 AMA Motorcyclist of the Year

The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has congratulated the 2024 AMA Motorcyclist of the Year Tim James, whose service as the Board President of Backcountry Discovery Routes (BDR) helped continue the growth of adventure and dual-sport riding communities throughout the U.S.

Tim James has been named the 2024 AMA Motorcycle of the Year. Photo courtesy of Ely Woody

“Tim James’ work with Backcountry Discovery Routes has made a substantial impact on the world of adventure and dual-sport motorcycling,” said Russ Ehnes, Chairman of the AMA Board of Directors. “Beyond the always-exciting recreational component, Tim and BDR’s focus to improve remote communities and put motorcycling in a positive light is admirable work that has benefitted all motorcyclists. For what he has done for motorcyclists and non-motorcyclists throughout the country, Tim was the clear choice for 2024 AMA Motorcyclist of the Year.”

BDR is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that creates and maintains off-highway routes for adventure and dual-sport riders. After first getting involved with the organization just over a decade ago as a volunteer, James has become increasingly involved with BDR in recent years to aid in its mission to grow the off-road motorcycling community as well as rural communities throughout the U.S.

“I felt like I found my people,” James said. “Like-minded people that love adventure and adventure motorcycles and love the mission of the organization, which isn’t just about riding motorcycles. We have a multi-point mission behind it, and one of those points is to run our routes through economically challenged rural towns to help drive tourism dollars. That was one of givebacks of the non-profit that I could really get behind.

“We’re doing good and having a good time doing it. We’re not just creating and preserving riding opportunities for adventure riders; we’re also helping the economies of small towns along the way and really making a difference.”

BDR has been directly responsible for economic growth in rural communities across the country, as a 2022 study revealed that BDR riders contributed more than $60 million in out-of-state funds to remote communities. That same study found that BDR riders generated $9.6 million in motorcycle sales and several more million in parts, apparel, services and training in 2022.

As of 2024, BDR currently has 13 routes across the U.S., with some spanning more than a thousand miles, along with six BDR-X routes — a shorter, loop-style route designed for riders looking for the BDR experience in a shorter timeframe.

Looking toward the future, James noted that BDR has plans to create more routes — including some in Canada and Mexico — while maintaining its current collection of routes.

“We’re just 15 years in,” James said. “I wish I could be alive to see where BDR is in 50 years…We want to always maintain that image as the gold standard in adventure motorcycle route development and ensure that people are acutely aware of the mission behind the brand. And hopefully, we help make people better adventure riders through education. BDR is more than lines on a map — way more.”