AMA Hall of Famer Mary McGee passes

AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Mary McGee, a pioneer for women riders, passed away on November 27 at the age of 87. As one of the first women to race motorcycles in motocross and road racing events in the U.S., McGee inspired generations of women riders across the country with her acts of courage despite facing backlash due to her gender.

For her efforts as a competitor and advocate for women in motorcycling, Mary McGee was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2018. Photo courtesy of the AMA

“Mary McGee devoted her life to promoting the motorcycling lifestyle to women throughout America, and did so with unrelenting passion and spirit,” says Rob Dingman, president and CEO, AMA. “Her contributions to motorcycling will never be forgotten, and her legacy within our sport will live on forever.”

Born in Juneau, Alaska, on December 12, 1936, McGee spent much of her youth away from motorcycling. McGee moved to the continental U.S. at a very young age to live with her grandparents in Iowa. In 1944, McGee’s family moved to Phoenix, Arizona.

McGee’s love for auto racing began in the 1950s. In 1957, her focus shifted to motorcycling as she hopped aboard two wheels for the first time, learning to ride on a 200cc Triumph Tiger Cub she bought from a friend. Soon after, McGee became the first woman in the U.S. to hold an FIM license.

Getting her start in road racing — intending to improve her car racing skills — McGee shifted to dirt racing in 1963, competing in an AMA District 37 enduro aboard a 250cc 1962 Honda Scrambler. In 1967, McGee became the first woman to ride the Baja 500. Eight years later, McGee completed the event, which is typically a two-person race, solo.

McGee continued to race motorcycles and cars until 2011. Throughout her career, McGee remained a steadfast ambassador for motorcycling, encouraging people and women to ride. For her efforts as a competitor and advocate for women in motorcycling, McGee was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2018.