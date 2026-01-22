AMA elects Tom Umphress as new board chairman

The American Motorcyclist Association announced that longtime AMA board member and former vice chair, Tom Umphress, was elected chairman at the January board meeting.

Newly elected board chair Tom Umphress has been a member of the AMA Board of Directors since 2021.

With Umphress moving into the top role, previous chair Russ Ehnes will now serve as vice chair alongside Umphress. AMA Board Members Brad Baumert and Hub Brennan will remain in their roles as assistant treasurer and executive committee member, AMA announced.

“My focus will be on continuing to support the AMA’s involvement in amateur racing, as well as the important work we do in the professional racing space,” Umphress says. “Remember, the majority of our racing members are amateur racers, and it’s essential to continue providing a safe, competitive environment for them to participate.

“At the same time,” Umphress continued, “I want to help grow our non-competition membership and expand our presence in both on- and off-road riding. I believe this area represents our greatest opportunity for growth.”

Umphress also noted the continued importance of strengthening the AMA’s advocacy efforts so members can fully enjoy the motorcycling lifestyle.

While serving as vice chair, Umphress provided leadership on legislative issues as a member of the Executive Committee and the Rights and Advocacy Committee. A devoted advocate for motorcyclist rights, Umphress has focused on land use and public access.

Since 1999, Umphress has been active in the AMA, serving as a board member of AMA District 23, representing his charter club, the Twin Cities Trail Riders. In that time, he served as the government relations officer for AMA District 23. He also spent several years on the board of the National Off-Highway Conservation Council.

