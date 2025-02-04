Jessica Noaeill elected to AMA Board of Directors

The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has announced that Jessica Noaeill of Hammond, Wisconsin, will join its board of directors after defeating incumbent Gary Pontius of Westfield, Indiana, in the recent Region 3 election.

Members from Region 3 — made up of North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana and Northern Illinois — voted to make Noaeill the newest member of the AMA Board of Directors.

“The American Motorcyclist Association welcomes Jessica Noaeill to the organization’s board of directors,” says Russ Ehnes, AMA Chair. “Jessica’s expertise as a rider, AMA club president and promoter will serve her well in this role, and her abilities will be useful as we work to make the AMA stronger for our members and riders across the country.”

A lifelong rider and motorsports enthusiast, Noaeill has over 20 years of experience as an AMA club president and event promoter — specializing in organizing motocross, hare scrambles, enduro and trail ride events. Noaeill also has prior experience as a chairwoman, serving as vice chair for Minnesota District 23.

The AMA extends its gratitude to Pontius, who has more than 30 years of experience working with the organization — including his most recent stint as vice chair.

“Gary Pontius has dedicated his life to motorcycling and its community and is a true champion of our sport and lifestyle,” Ehnes says. “We thank him for his decades of service to the AMA and wish him the best moving forward.”