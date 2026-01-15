Rides4Fun has released its 2026 event schedule, offering motorcyclists eight curated weekend riding experiences across six states known for premier motorcycle tourism. Designed to balance scenic riding with comfortable lodging and a relaxed social atmosphere, the series continues to grow as demand for turnkey, experience-driven motorcycle travel increases.

For 2026, Rides4Fun has eight events planned in six states. The Weekend Getaways are sponsored by BMW MOA. (Photo: Rides4Fun/Facebook)

The 2026 Rides4Fun series is operated in partnership with the BMW Motorcycle Owners of America (MOA) and the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA), and is open to riders of all brands. Events are selected for their proximity to iconic riding roads and their ability to accommodate riders seeking flexibility rather than rigid group rides.

“As Rides4Fun continues to grow, our focus remains on delivering a high-level guest experience. Our 2026 Weekend Getaway and AMA Gypsy Tour events, sponsored by BMW MOA, visit eight premier destinations in states that are well known for welcoming motorcycle tourism.” — Fred Bramblett, owner of Rides4Fun.

(Photo: Rides4Fun/Facebook)

Each location offers immediate access to notable motorcycle routes, including the Tail of the Dragon, Blue Ridge Parkway, Cherohala Skyway and other regional favorites.

Flexible format

Unlike traditional guided tours, Rides4Fun provides multiple pre-planned street routes and optional big-bike-friendly adventure routes, allowing participants to ride at their own pace. Off the bike, guests enjoy hosted dinners, social gatherings, and access to onsite restaurants and amenities.

Event inclusions typically feature:

Curated street and adventure riding routes

Friday and Saturday banquet dinners

On-site lodging and dining options

Event apparel and gift bags for early registrants

Average of $5,000 in door prizes per event

A $120 Dunlop tire credit

Member discounts for BMW MOA and AMA participants

Through a partnership with REVER, riders can also access digital route planning for rides to and from each event, extending the experience beyond the weekend.

Industry engagement

Select vendors will be present at events, creating opportunities for brand engagement and product exposure in a real-world riding environment. With limited lodging available at each destination, organizers recommend early registration.

Additional details and registration information are available at Rides4FunSeries.com.