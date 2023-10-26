Bob The Cooler Company targets powersports market with brand launch

Hold onto your flip flops because Bob The Cooler Co. officially kicked off its North American brand launch on Tuesday, October 24. The cooler company plans to “knock the socks off” the action sports market (i.e., powersports) with a targeted campaign to the community.

Bob The Cooler Co. is led by “Chief Entertainment Organizer” (CEO), Jordan Cochrum, and his crew of motorheads and adventure enthusiasts. The company recently signed supercross racer, Jason Anderson as a brand ambassador, and also sponsors U.S. Arenacross and the Canadian Triple Crown motocross series. The company announced it is also working with other action sports athletes such as RJ Anderson.

The company offers “tough-as-nails” premium quality coolers, drinkware, and gear, that are available in several unique colors. Bob The Cooler Co. is teaming up with powersports dealers all over North America, so dealers who are interested should reach out for more information: Bob The Cooler Co., 480-420-7470, support@bobscool.com.