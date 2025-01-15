SMX announces schedule for playoffs and final

The SMX League recently announced that zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway, The Dome at America’s Center, and The Strip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway would host the 2025 SMX World Championship playoffs and final in September.

Charlotte, St. Louis, and Las Vegas were named as host cities for the SMX World Championship playoffs and final. (Photos: SuperMotocross)

Last season saw two of the sport’s youngest and brightest stars cement their place in history as both defended their inaugural year championships and won. At just 18, Haiden Deegan earned his second 250cc World Championship while Australian Jett Lawrence, at 21, became the first-ever repeat 450cc World Champion in the premier class.

SMX World Championship Playoff 1 will take place on Saturday, September 6, at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C. Playoff 2 will take place on Saturday, September 13, at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo. The SMX World Championship Final will be Saturday, September 20, at The Strip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas after a successful return to the city for last year’s championship final.

zMAX Dragway is adjacent to Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., and its world-famous four-lane dragstrip and dual grandstands provide the perfect backdrop to host an SMX World Championship playoff round. The Charlotte area is a hotbed for fans of the sport and is an easy city to get to from most points in the Eastern region. 2025 will mark the third year for the city and venue to host the opening round of the playoffs.

zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C., will once again play host to the first round of the SMX World Championship Playoffs.

St. Louis is no stranger to the sport as the city has hosted 26 Monster Energy Supercross races since 1996 and has been a consistent host market on the schedule. The venue has undergone several name changes over the years, but the Dome at America’s Center has long been lauded as having the best “dirt” in the world. The domed stadium and adjacent exhibition hall combined feature an impressively large footprint, which the master track builders will use to create a one-of-a-kind “motocross-inspired” championship-caliber track. The combination of event spaces will also provide a unique fan viewing experience, unlike any other indoor stadium race.

The Strip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is just twenty minutes from the world-famous Las Vegas Strip. Last year’s sold-out event proved that fans were eager to return to the “entertainment capital of the world” and enjoyed many unique VIP experiences that could only occur in a market like Las Vegas.

“The Strip” is one of the most iconic dragstrips in the country and joins zMAX Dragway as one of just two dragstrips in the nation to feature four-wide racing. This expansive footprint allowed our master track builders to be imaginative in creating the final championship track last year. They will be eager to outdo themselves this year.

The SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final will feature the best athletes in the world as the top 20 in combined Supercross and Pro Motocross points are automatically seeded into the playoff rounds. As in other sports playoffs, athletes will compete for the sport’s ultimate World Championship title, the prestige that comes from overcoming adversity through a 28-round, dual-discipline (indoor and outdoor) season, plus two SMX Playoffs and a Final.