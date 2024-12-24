Triumph Racing partners with FXR for 2025 SMX campaign

Triumph Racing Factory Team has just confirmed a new, multi-year deal with apparel giant FXR Racing for 2025 and beyond. The collaboration will see the team’s riders – Austin Forkner, Jordan Smith, Jalek Swoll, and Stilez Robertson – compete in the brand’s riding gear as they all strive for race wins, podiums, and championships throughout next year.

The new agreement further elevates the prestige of FXR Racing as Triumph Racing Factory Team is the first full factory squad the Canadian brand has signed with. Now, with just weeks to go until the gates drop on the 2025 SuperMotocross season inside Angel Stadium, California, on January 11, the team’s racers are enjoying the comfort and performance of their new apparel as they complete the final days of their pre-season preparation.

Now approaching 30 years in the powersports industry, FXR Racing was formed in 1996 as a snow rider apparel company. The founder, Milt Reimer, expanded his expertise into making durable, performing, and distinctive clothing for supercross and motocross athletes nearly 10 years ago. Since then, FXR has quickly established itself as a global brand in the offroad industry.

“We’re extremely honored and excited to partner with an iconic brand like Triumph,” comments Milt Reimer, president and owner, FXR Racing Inc. “When the opportunity arose to partner with them for 2025, it was a really easy decision to make. This is the first time that FXR has supported a full factory team and with so many eyes on the team and brand, it made perfect sense to join their program. Timing is everything in this industry and we can’t wait to see the team in action at A1 in 2025.”

Jeremy Coker, general manager of Triumph Racing America, says: “As a new member of the Triumph Racing program, I am excited to begin a strong and meaningful relationship with FXR as they join the program alongside me. FXR is a great group, and their presence in SX/MX racing has taken off. The riders are very happy with the product and it pairs well with our bikes too. Together, we look forward to the future and continue strengthening our partnership with FXR Racing.”

Be sure to tune into Anaheim 1 to see Triumph riders wearing their new FXR Racing gear.