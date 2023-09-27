Triumph reveals 250cc motocross bike at LA Coliseum

The new Triumph 250cc motocross bike was revealed in public for the first time at the SuperMotocross World Championship Final on Saturday, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California. Spectators witnessed two new Triumph motocross bikes enter the arena to a blaze of pyrotechnics and fanfare.

The full reveal of the new Triumph 250cc motocross bike will take place on November 28. Photos courtesy of Triumph

The new production-specification bike was ridden by Jeff ‘Six-Time’ Stanton, who won his last Championship at the Coliseum and currently operates Jeff Stanton Adventures, a Triumph powered adventure bike tour and training company in Michigan. Stanton was joined by the GOAT, Ricky Carmichael, whose bike featured his own graphics and non-standard specification components.

Talking to his fellow commentators after his ride, Ricky Carmichael said, “I’m so happy to finally show the fans what we’ve been working on for the past four years. The bike feels great, it looks great, and it’s fast. I’m really pleased with what we’ve delivered, and I can’t wait until we can share the final details on November 28.”

Jeff Stanton added, “The Coliseum is a special place for me, and to be back here on the Triumph is an absolute honor for me. The new graphics look like nothing else in the paddock and give the bike a really sharp and distinctive new look that I think the fans are going to love.”

Click on the image below to watch the bike in action at the Coliseum:

In addition, Triumph has launched its new Triumph Racing webpage and social channels.