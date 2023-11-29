Rider Magazine reviews 2024 Triumph TF 250-X

Rider Magazine has shared that Triumph Motorcycles has launched the new 2024 Triumph TF 250-X motocross bike. Rider shared that Triumph has worked closely with racing champions Ricky Carmichael and Iván Cervantes to develop the 4-stroke competition model from the ground up, including a new engine, chassis, and electronics.

The TF 250-X will be available in spring 2024, and dealers will be backed up with a unique 24/7 parts and accessories supply system. The 2024 Triumph TF 250-X will start at $9,995 in the Triumph Racing Yellow and Black graphics scheme.

The 2024 Triumph TF 250-X will be available in spring 2024. Photo courtesy of Triumph

“The launch of the TF 250-X is the culmination of a significant commitment and investment from Triumph, to not just bring a totally new bike to the motocross world, but to deliver a winning performance,” says Steve Sargent, chief product manager of Triumph. “To achieve this, we are focused on delivering the most complete package for any riding level, from champion to amateur.”

Click on the story below to learn more about the TF 250-X’s all-new powertrain, chassis, suspension, competition accessories, and more: