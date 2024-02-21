Triumph unveils 2024 Tiger 1200

Triumph Motorcycles has revealed the 2024 Tiger 1200 family, featuring refinements to the engine and enhanced comfort and ergonomics. The 2024 model also has improved cornering ground clearance, a reduced seat height with Active Preload Reduction and distinctive new colors.

Triumph’s 1160cc triple engine now delivers superior low speed control, while retaining the exciting and unmistakable triple character from its T plane crank.

The 2024 Tiger 1200 family features refinements to the engine, enhanced comfort and ergonomics, improved cornering ground clearance, a reduced seat height with Active Preload Reduction and distinctive new colors. Photos courtesy of Triumph

With changes to the crankshaft, alternator rotor and balancer to increase engine inertia, plus some associated engine calibration changes, the Triumph engineering team has been able to create a smoother and more precise low rev torque delivery. Customers will be able to feel increased smoothness while accelerating or decelerating, especially at low speeds. An updated clutch design will also mean that riders experience a smoother engagement when changing into first gear.

Triumph has also enhanced the all-day comfort of the Tiger 1200 for customers looking for long-distance touring capability. The engine itself is now more smooth and refined, thanks to a revised engine balancing strategy, which improves comfort through all the key rider touchpoints.

The dampened handlebars and risers, which have been popular on the Explorer models, have also been introduced to the GT Pro and Rally Pro, delivering a smoother ride with increased mirror visibility.

The rider seat has been re-designed with a flatter profile, providing more space for the rider to help reduce fatigue on longer trips. The accessory low seat, which reduces the seat position by almost an inch to give a lowest seat height of less than 34 inches on the GT Pro and less than 35 inches on the Rally Pro, has also been designed to be significantly more comfortable. A longer clutch lever has also been introduced, providing increased space for riders’ fingers.

Triumph has increased the cornering ground clearance of the Tiger 1200 GT Pro and GT Explorer models by lifting the footpeg positions and moving them closer to the bike. The new Active Preload Reduction feature, which was revealed in August 2023, offers the rider greater confidence by reducing the rear suspension preload as the Tiger 1200 slows to a stop, lowering the seat height to almost an inch, simply by pressing the ‘Home’ button on the switch cube for one second.

Tiger 1200 family

The Tiger 1200 is now available in four variants, with new colors for 2024. The Tiger 1200 GT Pro and GT Explorer are now available in Carnival Red, as well as the previous options of Snowdonia White and Sapphire Black. The Tiger 1200 Rally Pro and Rally Explorer are available in the new Matt Sandstorm, Jet Black options and Matt Khaki.

The Tiger 1200 GT family is made of road-focused adventure models, with 19-inch front and 18-inch rear cast aluminum wheels. The Tiger 1200 GT Pro has a five-gallon tank and the Tiger 1200 GT Explorer has an eight-gallon tank.

The Tiger 1200 Rally family is made for all-terrain adventures, with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear tubeless spoked wheels. The Tiger 1200 Rally Pro has a five-gallon tank and the Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer has an eight-gallon tank.

Comprehensive technology package

Triumph Blind Spot Radar System, developed in partnership with Continental (GT Explorer and Rally Explorer only)

Showa semi-active suspension set-up for dynamic rider control

7” TFT instruments with integrated My Triumph Connectivity System

Optimized Cornering Traction Control with IMU

Up to six riding modes

Keyless system, including ignition, steering lock and fuel cap

LED lighting with DRL, plus Adaptive Cornering Lights

Triumph Shift Assist as standard

Heated grips and seats (heated seats standard on GT Explorer & Rally Explorer only)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (standard on GT Explorer & Rally Explorer only)

Hill Hold

Accessories

The Tiger 1200 accessory range includes over 50 Genuine Triumph Accessories for capability, comfort, style, technology and protection. Full luggage systems, developed in partnership with Givi, are also available.

MSRP for the Tiger 1200 GT Pro starts at $21,895.

