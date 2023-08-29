Triumph introduces seat-lowering tech for Tiger 1200

Triumph Motorcycles has released a brand-new enhancement to its advanced Showa semi-active suspension across the all-new Tiger 1200 range.

The new Active Preload Reduction feature has been developed to reduce the rear suspension preload as the Tiger 1200 slows, allowing the seat heights to be reduced.

Triumph’s Active Preload Reduction feature reduces the rear suspension preload as the Tiger 1200 slows, allowing the seat heights to be reduced. (Photo: Triumph Motorcycles)

For the GT, GT Pro and GT Explorer there are currently two seat height settings – 850mm and 870mm (33.5 and 34.25 inches), while for the Rally Pro and Rally Explorer these are 875mm and 895mm (34.5- 35.25 inches).

Through the accessory-fit low seat option, customers are already able to lower the seat position by an additional 20mm (7/8-inch), giving the lowest seat height of 830mm (32.7 inches) on the GT family and 855mm (33.7 inches) on the Rally family.

The new Active Preload Reduction feature allows seat heights to be reduced further. Depending on the combined weight of the rider, passenger and luggage, this could lower the riding height by up to 20mm (7/8-inch) when the motorcycle comes to a stop, offering the rider greater ease and confidence.

Riders can access the new minimum preload feature by pressing the ‘Home’ button on the switch cube for one second.

Chief Product Officer Steve Sargent says: “The new Tiger 1200 range is already a global success, attracting new fans and increasing Triumph’s share of this highly competitive market. This new feature can be enabled on the fly, lowering the center of gravity at slower speeds, making it even more accessible, offering riders more confidence at slow speeds and better contact with the ground as they come to stop.”

The new update will be available to existing Tiger 1200 customers through their dealer service department.

