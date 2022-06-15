Motorcycle seat companies merge

As part of an effort to design new and innovative accessories that will enable riders to get more miles on their motorcycles more comfortably, Diamond Custom Seats and Hartco International have merged to become Diamond Motorcycle.

The combined company has opened a research and design center in Crescent City, Florida, and is working on a full line of accessories that will address issues that prevent maximum enjoyment of any motorcycle.

Diamond Motorcycle seats are built based on a rider’s height, weight and inseam dimensions, as well as preferences, using only the finest materials. Riders are guaranteed long-distance comfort, with the seat giving more support under the legs and distributing weight equally to prevent sore points. In addition, Diamond Motorcycle mathematically calculates the foam density needed for the driver and the passenger respectively, then hand fabricates the foam for each, making each motorcycle ride more enjoyable and comfortable.

“Operations have been combined to provide a higher level of customer service and to combine the experience and technology of both companies,” said Scott Roudebush, the president of the new company.

Among the products Diamond Motorcycle is currently focusing on are luggage and rain covers for bikes. The company is also expanding its offering for custom seats to include several models from BMW, Ducati, Harley-Davidson, Triumph and more.

Diamond Custom Seats was founded in 1971 in Carter Lake, Iowa, as one of the first true custom motorcycle seat builders. Hartco International was founded in 1980 in Dallas as one of the first custom sheepskin seat cover makers for automotive and motorcycle applications. The two companies have worked together on various joint ventures since 1986.

Hartco began producing its own line of custom seats in 1989. Both companies were purchased by Astrowip Industries, LLC in January 2022.

As a former powersports dealer, Roudebush is seeking to build a dealer network across the U.S.

