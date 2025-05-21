Distributors/AftermarketLatest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Helmet safety innovator Mips adds 4-time MXGP champ to lineup ahead of U.S. debut

The StaffMay 21, 2025

Mips, a helmet-based safety technology company, has announced the addition of motocross superstar Jorge Prado to Team Mips. The Spanish rider is preparing for his much-anticipated U.S. racing debut with the Monster Energy Kawasaki team.

Prado, a four-time FIM Motocross World Champion known for his 149 holeshots and technical prowess, brings global attention to the brand’s mission of helmet safety innovation. (Photo: Mips)

Prado, a four-time FIM Motocross World Champion known for his 149 holeshots and technical prowess, brings global attention to the brand’s mission of helmet safety innovation. This move not only bolsters Mips’ presence in top-tier motocross but also signals the brand’s growing influence across North American powersports markets.

“Joining Team Mips is an exciting step for me,” says Prado. “In motocross, every detail counts — and helmet safety is a huge part of that. I’m proud to work with a brand that’s constantly innovating to protect riders like me.”

For powersports dealers, Prado’s switch to Team Mips offers a new marketing edge — especially as he begins competing in the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), kicking off with the Pro Motocross series on May 24. His use of the Fox V3 RS helmet with Mips Integra Split — a cutting-edge rotational impact protection system — gives dealers a strong talking point when educating customers about premium helmet technology.

“Jorge’s career and qualities as a rider speak for themselves, and we’re looking forward to being part of his U.S. adventure,” says Max Strandwitz, CEO of Mips. “He represents the values we champion at Mips: performance, innovation, and a commitment to safety.”

Prado joins Team Mips alongside other elite athletes across motocross, snow, and cycling sports, reinforcing Mips’ broad appeal and brand credibility in the competitive helmet market.

Recently recovered from a shoulder injury sustained in the AMA Supercross season, Prado is expected to be a serious contender in the 450 Class this summer — and a high-profile ambassador for helmet safety.

Related Articles

For dealers looking to capitalize on Prado’s star power and Mips’ expanding influence, this partnership represents a prime opportunity to educate customers on helmet safety innovations and drive interest in top-tier gear.

Tags
The StaffMay 21, 2025

Related Articles

Scooterworks aquires Parts for Scooters

Scooterworks USA acquires Parts for Scooters

April 9, 2025
Goodwin Performance

Toolamation acquires snowmobile shop Goodwin Performance

April 8, 2025
Drag steering damper kit

PSB highlights aftermarket product releases from Drag Specialties, ProTaper and S&S

March 27, 2025
Ken Roczen

Roczen and Hampshire taste Daytona Supercross victory

March 4, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.