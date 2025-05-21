Mips, a helmet-based safety technology company, has announced the addition of motocross superstar Jorge Prado to Team Mips. The Spanish rider is preparing for his much-anticipated U.S. racing debut with the Monster Energy Kawasaki team.

This move not only bolsters Mips' presence in top-tier motocross but also signals the brand's growing influence across North American powersports markets.

“Joining Team Mips is an exciting step for me,” says Prado. “In motocross, every detail counts — and helmet safety is a huge part of that. I’m proud to work with a brand that’s constantly innovating to protect riders like me.”

For powersports dealers, Prado’s switch to Team Mips offers a new marketing edge — especially as he begins competing in the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), kicking off with the Pro Motocross series on May 24. His use of the Fox V3 RS helmet with Mips Integra Split — a cutting-edge rotational impact protection system — gives dealers a strong talking point when educating customers about premium helmet technology.

“Jorge’s career and qualities as a rider speak for themselves, and we’re looking forward to being part of his U.S. adventure,” says Max Strandwitz, CEO of Mips. “He represents the values we champion at Mips: performance, innovation, and a commitment to safety.”

Prado joins Team Mips alongside other elite athletes across motocross, snow, and cycling sports, reinforcing Mips’ broad appeal and brand credibility in the competitive helmet market.

Recently recovered from a shoulder injury sustained in the AMA Supercross season, Prado is expected to be a serious contender in the 450 Class this summer — and a high-profile ambassador for helmet safety.

For dealers looking to capitalize on Prado’s star power and Mips’ expanding influence, this partnership represents a prime opportunity to educate customers on helmet safety innovations and drive interest in top-tier gear.