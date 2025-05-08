Wisconsin-based aftermarket manufacturer S&S Cycle has promoted Rob Andolsek to sales and technical support manager, the company announced April 30. Andolsek steps into his new role with 23 years of experience working at S&S.

Rob Andolsek, who’s just been promoted to sales and technical support manager, has been with S&S Cycle for 23 years. (Photo: S&S Cycle)

Andolsek started his powersports career developing exhausts and two-stroke engines for snowmobiles, including drag race, hill climb, and oval racing sleds. At S&S Cycle, Andolsek has held several significant roles in preparing for his new position, which includes product development project lead, product line manager, and sales engineer. Most notably, he led both the stealth air cleaner and T-143 projects.

“With all his years of experience in product development and product line management, Rob is a perfect fit for this new role,” says Charlie Hadayia, executive vice president. “I look forward to seeing the innovation he creates in both departments.”

Andolsek says he’s excited about the opportunity to jump into his new role, where he’ll be in a better position to support the powersports market.

“With oversight of both sales and technical support, it places me in a great place to really understand what is happening in our market — and that will translate to helping our internal engineering and product development teams as well.”

With a new dealer catalog in the market, the company says Andolsek steps into his role at a time when dealers and distributors have more S&S Cycle product information than they have had in a long time. His inherent knowledge of S&S Cycle will be a huge benefit to customers, dealers, and distributors alike from both a sales and technical perspective.

S&S Cycle has been in business for more than 65 years, manufacturing motorcycle components, engines, and exhaust systems.