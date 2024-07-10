Distributors/AftermarketLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Hadayia returns to S&S as director of business development

The StaffJuly 10, 2024

S&S Cycle recently announced that Charlie Hadayia Jr. has returned to the Wisconsin-based company as its director of business development.

Charlie Hadayia Jr. has returned to S&S Cycle as its director of business development. (Photo: S&S Cycle)

Hadayia returns to S&S, most recently from APG, where he was senior vice president of supply chain. Before that, he was with Tucker Rocky/Biker’s Choice and spent his first stint with S&S from 1998 – 2010, where he worked his way up to senior manager of racing and customer service and was later named product line director.

“We are excited to welcome Charlie back to S&S Cycle,” says Paul Skarie, president and CEO of S&S Cycle. “His exceptional leadership and industry expertise are exactly what we need as we embark on the next chapter of our growth. Charlie’s track record speaks for itself, and we are confident that his return will bring new opportunities and innovations to our company.”

Hadayia brings a proven track record of driving growth and expansion, a quality that will undoubtedly contribute to S&S Cycle’s future success. During his tenure at Tucker/Biker’s Choice, Hadayia spearheaded numerous initiatives that significantly bolstered the company’s market presence and profitability. His strategic vision and keen understanding of market dynamics enabled Biker’s Choice to expand its product lines, improve customer satisfaction, and achieve remarkable growth.

With Hadayia’s background, S&S Cycle is poised to continue its legacy of innovation.

“I am excited to rejoin S&S Cycle and contribute to its future success,” says Hadayia. “The motorcycle industry is evolving rapidly, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive growth and innovation at S&S. Together with the talented team here, we will explore new opportunities and build on the company’s strong foundation.”

Hadayia’s return to S&S Cycle marks a significant milestone. The company aims to strengthen its position in the V-twin market and expand its off-road efforts. With Hadayia’s background, S&S Cycle is poised to continue its legacy of innovation.

