Indian Solo Seats launch from Drag Specialties

The Indian Solo Seat from Drag Specialties is made narrow up front for better leg clearance to ground contact. It moves the rider back 1 inch and 1/20-inch lower compared to factory seat.

It features a 3-inch tall back for support. The seat base is made of 3/16-inch thermoformed ABS for a perfect fit and comes with a carpeted bottom and rubber bumpers to protect the bike's paint. It also features molded polyurethane foam and a high-quality automotive-grade vinyl cover provide comfort and styling.

The seat is available in Smooth, Linear stitch with black thread or Double-Diamond stitch with black, silver or red thread and measures 23 ½ inches long overall. It fits 2014-21 Chief/Chieftain, Chieftain Vintage/Classic/Limited, 2016-21 Dark Horse, 2017-21 Springfield and 2015-21 Roadmaster models.

All mounting hardware is included. Made in the U.S.A. The suggested retail is $299.95-$339.95.

Here the catalog page from Drag Specialties Seats: