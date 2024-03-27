Triumph releases Trident 660 Special Edition

Triumph Motorcycles launched the special edition Trident 660, featuring a contemporary graphic scheme and extra technology including Triumph Shift-Assist.

New for 2025, the Trident Triple Tribute celebrates Triumph’s legendary triple engines and will be available for one year. The naked roadster is now available with a distinctive graphic scheme, featuring a new take on Triumph’s iconic white, blue and red racing scheme. It also features a 67 graphic that once adorned ‘Slippery Sam’, the most famous Trident in history.

The Trident’s unique triple engine performance and handling will be more enjoyable with the addition of Triumph Shift Assist. Included as standard, the color-matched fly screen and belly pan add more character to the Trident’s distinctive style.

Since its launch in 2020, this middle-weight roadster has reinvigorated this highly competitive category, selling more than 35,600 units worldwide. It’s triple engine and premium detailing at a great price, has been successful in bringing younger and new riders to Triumph, and just as ‘Slippery Sam’ once inspired a generation, we believe this special edition has the iconic style, extra technology, and dynamic performance to appeal to today’s Triumph fans. Paul Stroud – Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles

Design

The Trident Triple Tribute has a stunning, modern design, inspired by the most celebrated Triumph triple bike of all time, ‘Slippery Sam,’ which was the only motorcycle to win five TT production races in five consecutive years, from 1971 to 1975. The white, blue and red scheme with color-matched fly screen and belly pan stands out from the minimal lines, beautiful silhouette and confident poise of the Trident.

The Triumph Trident 660 Special Edition features a 67 graphic that once adorned ‘Slippery Sam’, the most famous Trident in history. Photos courtesy of Triumph

The distinctive tank design with the number 67 race graphic surrounds the signature knee cut-outs, complementing the flowing seat line. The Trident 660 features Triumph badges in the headlight and taillight, logo touches on the fuel cap, handlebar clamp and instruments, and an inset aluminum Trident badge with diamond machined detailing. To complete the look, body-colored radiator cowls, aluminum yokes and heel guards, body-colored fork protectors, tapered aluminum handlebars, teardrop shape mirrors and five-spoke black lightweight cast aluminum wheels are featured.

Performance

Featuring a dedicated Trident tune, the popular 660cc triple engine was developed to deliver the character and performance benefits of a triple engine to riders in the middleweight naked category, providing the perfect balance of low-down torque, mid-range and top-end power. A distinctive deep triple soundtrack is provided via a compact and minimal single-sided silencer with a premium stainless-steel finisher.

Fully Euro 5 compliant, the engine gives 80 HP (81 PS) peak power at 10,250 rpm with a smooth and linear delivery, and 47 lb-ft (64 Nm) peak torque at 6,250 rpm.

The Trident’s six-speed gearbox, with gear ratios and final drive optimized to make the riding experience easy and fun, is further enhanced by the Triumph Shift Assist, included as standard for the special edition. This quick shifter enables clutchless changes up and down the ratios, with an autoblipper on downshifts for fast, seamless changes.

Handling

The Trident has an accessible 31-inch seat height and a low wet weight of 416 pounds. Black Showa upside-down forks deliver 4.7 inches of front wheel travel, and Showa preload adjustable monoshock RSU with linkage delivers 5.3 inches of rear wheel travel.

The new Trident Triple Tribute has a listed $8,595 MSRP and the models will be arriving in dealerships in April.

The Trident has two-piston Nissin brakes with twin 12-inch discs and Michelin Road 5 tires, offering great stopping power and confidence in all weather

The Trident has its own dedicated chassis with tubular steel construction, lightweight tapered aluminum bars and lightweight 17-inch cast aluminum sports wheels. These features deliver a light steering weight and agility that’s confidence-inspiring and easy to control.

Technology

The Trident 660 provides ABS, Road and Rain riding modes, switchable traction control and a ride-by-wire throttle for crisp and precise throttle response. A practical, multi-functional color TFT screen is integrated with a ‘white-on-black’ LCD display. For enhanced security, an engine immobilizer is built into the key.

Accessories

The Trident Triple Tribute can be tailored with 32 accessories, including protection and care, technology, style and detailing, comfort and practicality, and security.

Protection accessories include a rubber tank pad, molded frame and engine cover protectors, CNC machined fork protectors, a Muc-Off cleaning kit, an all-weather cover and a battery charger. Technology accessories include a convenient under-seat USB charging socket and a tire pressure monitoring system. Customers can also add a set of water-resistant luggage with a quick-release tank bag and tail pack designed for the Trident.

The Trident can be fitted with internally wired heated grips, which include a neatly integrated button and ergonomically shaped pillion grab handles. Billet machined bar end mirrors and parts can also be added.

Designed hand-in-hand with Triumph’s motorcycles and manufactured to the same standards, all Triumph accessories have the same two-year unlimited mileage warranty as the motorcycles.

Availability

The new Trident Triple Tribute MSRP is $8,595 USD / $10,195 CAD, with a service interval of 10,000 miles (or 12 months, whichever comes sooner). The models will be arriving in dealerships in April.