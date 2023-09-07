Ricky Carmichael tests Triumph’s new 250cc motocross bike

Triumph Motorcycles has released the last ‘Vision to Reality’ film in which Ricky Carmichael performs the final test of Triumph’s new 250cc motocross bike.

Carmichael is joined by amateur motocross sensation Evan Ferry, who has been involved in testing the new bike as it reaches the final stage of development.

Ricky Carmichael comments: “It’s really balanced, it’s good how it pulls coming out of the corner, it’s very nimble. When you see a line, boom, you can do it.”

Evan Ferry adds: “They found something special with the frame. I don’t think I’ve ever felt something like that.”

The films have been released by Triumph in the run-up to the reveal of the new 250cc bike, revealing some behind-the-scenes details of the new aluminum chassis and engine. The full reveal date is yet to be announced.