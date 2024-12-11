Triumph unveils Bonneville Bobber TFC

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the new Bonneville Bobber TFC, a Triumph Factory Custom that is the ultimate expression of custom Bobber style and attitude.

There are only 750 available worldwide, featuring an individually numbered badge on the billet-machined top yoke, exclusive modifications and hand-crafted customization. Its blend of heritage-inspired style, advanced engineering and characterful sound blends style and substance, with a focus on responsive handling.

Starting in February 2025, there will be 750 Triumph Bonneville Bobber TFC models available. Photos courtesy of Triumph

The Bobber TFC features a unique two-tone paint finish with hand-painted marble gold textured accents on its minimalist tank and side panels, elevating its visual impact. Adding a personal touch, each fuel tank is hand-signed by the artist.

Clip-on bars give a more focused riding position while the slim 19-inch front wheel of the TFC epitomizes the purest expression of classic British Bobber style, contrasting with the wide rear tire to perfect a commanding stance.

A pair of matte black, slash-cut Akrapovič silencers with carbon fiber end caps combine with an intoxicating induction roar from twin airboxes and throttle bodies. This complements the Bobber TFC’s more aggressive engine map and the exhilarating throttle response in its extra Sport riding mode.

The Bonneville Bobber TFC also benefits from high specification Öhlins suspension in the front and rear, powerful Brembo radial monobloc brakes with a Brembo MCS master cylinder and a significant weight reduction compared to the standard Bobber. These components are all set up and optimized by Triumph’s chassis development experts to deliver a ride that is as special as the bike looks.

“The Bobber is the bike of choice for many incredible custom builders and we know that more than 70 percent of our customers in this category personalize their bike with accessories,” says Paul Stroud, chief commercial officer, Triumph Motorcycles.

Style

From the gold detail on the ignition key to the embossed leather seat, the Bobber TFC has a luxurious appeal. Adding to the luxury are its unique, two-tone paint finish with hand-painted marble gold textured accents, gloss lacquered real carbon fiber side panels and mudguard stays.

Golden fork lowers and suspension fork adjusters with gold-anodized details add striking contrast and a refined, custom appearance while billet-machined engine cover badges with intricate gold detailing and a gold-colored chain highlight the meticulous attention to detail.

The Triumph Bobber TFC features a two-tone paint finish with hand-painted marble gold textured accents, gloss lacquered real carbon fiber side panels and mudguard stays.

The black premium leather seat, embossed with the Triumph triangle logo, offers both comfort and exclusivity. The floating single seat and hard tail style hidden RSU create the Bobber’s signature purposeful presence, muscular poise and attitude, while its distinctive proportions create a commanding ride.

The clip-on bars with billet aluminum yokes provide a poised, assertive riding position, enhancing both control and handling, while a reduction of more than 11 pounds over the standard Bobber model enhances the bike’s agility and responsiveness.

With twin Brembo M50 radial calipers and 12.2-inch discs, the braking system delivers powerful and responsive stopping power. The Öhlins 1.7-inch NIX 30 upside-down forks and rear shock ensure precise, sporty handling to match the purposeful look, and are fine-tuned to provide optimal comfort and handling.

Performance

The new Bonneville Bobber TFC is engineered to deliver a riding experience that’s as powerful as it is refined. Its legendary 1200cc Bonneville twin engine is custom-tuned to reach a peak power of 77hp at a lower 6,000 rpm and achieves its peak torque of 78.18 ft-lb at just 3,750 rpm. This enhances low-end responsiveness, giving the TFC an effortlessly powerful feel. The TFC also has a new Sport riding mode, adding to Road and Rain modes. The striking twin Akrapovič exhaust, with carbon fiber embellishers, produces a deep, hot-rod sound that perfectly matches the bike’s assertive character.

The Bobber TFC has a new Sport riding mode, adding to Road and Rain modes.

Technology

Traction control ensures stability and control in all conditions, adding confidence without compromising style.

Arriving in dealerships beginning February 2025, the new Bobber TFC will have an MSRP of $18,495.