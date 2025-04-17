BMW takes its big boxer roadster to a new level

BMW Motorrad USA announced the release of the sportier and more aggressive R 1300 R that features upgrades including a more powerful engine, a more compact and better handling chassis, updated styling and electronic aid.

The BMW R 1300 R is a new dynamic roadster with boxer engine that is significantly sportier than its predecessor, both technically and visually, delivering a more dynamic riding experience. (Photos: BMW Motorrad USA)

The low center of gravity and prodigious torque from the BMW boxer motor makes the new roadster an equally excellent companion for commuting, sport riding and touring.

“With the new BMW R 1300 R, we’ve taken our dynamic roadster with boxer engine to a whole new level,” says Christof Lischka, head of development for BMW Motorrad. “Focused uncompromisingly on riding dynamics, it delivers a far sportier experience than its predecessor thanks to a completely redesigned engine and chassis, while still retaining core BMW values such as touring capability and comfort.”

Design

Alongside its more aggressive, sportier design, equipment features such as the Style Performance variant allow customers to dial up the bike’s dynamic potential. At the same time, the R 1300 R remains a capable companion for everyday use and touring. With options such as seat heating, Riding Assistant, a higher windscreen, and a variety of luggage choices, the bike can be perfectly tailored to individual preferences.

“The new BMW R 1300 R has been defined to be much sportier than its predecessor. Not only in terms of its increased engine and chassis performance, but also instantly visible in its design,” says Alexander Buckan, head of design for BMW Motorrad.

Engine & Drivetrain

The engine is the most powerful BMW boxer engine to date, with a maximum engine speed of 9,000 rpm. The bike accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 3.4 seconds, and its top speed is rated at greater than 124 mph. Which means it’s quite a bit faster than that.

Despite offering significantly more power and torque, the R 1300 R consumes the same amount of fuel as the R 1250 R. The boxer engine uses an air-liquid cooling system and features a more compact and lighter engine, along with 6-speed gearbox packaging, a new shaft drive, and a new rear hub.

The bike also has an optional ASA Automatic Shift Assistant, giving riders the choice between manual and automatic shifting, and eliminating the need to operate the clutch.

New 1,300 cc Boxer Roadster with 145 hp and 110 lb.-ft of torque and an optional ASA Automatic Shift Assistant.



Chassis & Suspension

The chassis of the R 1300 R has been completely redesigned. The centerpiece is the new sheet-steel main frame, which offers higher levels of stiffness. It has a rear frame made of die-cast aluminum, resulting in improved riding precision and stability.

Other new features include an upside-down telescopic fork, a new EVO Paralever II rear suspension, lighter wheels, sports suspension specifically designed for the R 1300 R, and a high-performance braking system.

Electronics

The new dynamic octagonal design full LED headlight gives the R 1300 R a distinctive front profile and highlights its sportier character. The Riding Assistant featuring Active Cruise Control and Frontal Collision Warning gives the rider two new features available as optional equipment for added safety and comfort.

The R 1300 R is expected to hit the market in Q4 2025, with an MSRP of $16,595.