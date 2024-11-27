Rider previews 2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 660

Three years ago, when the 2022 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 was introduced, it was the first middleweight sport-tourer powered by a 3-cylinder engine, which it shares with the Trident 660. For 2025, the Tiger Sport 660 has been updated with a new quickshifter, a dedicated sport ride mode, cruise control, cornering optimized ABS, and smartphone connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation.

For 2025, the Tiger Sport 660 has been updated with a new quickshifter, a dedicated sport ride mode, cruise control, cornering optimized ABS, and smartphone connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation. (Photos: Triumph/Rider Magazine)

Built by a brand known for its Triples, the Tiger Sport 660 is powered by an inline 3-cylinder engine that displaces 660cc (74.0 x 51.1mm bore/stroke) and makes a claimed 80 hp at 10,250 rpm and 47.2 lb-ft of torque at 6,250 rpm, with more than 90% of peak torque available throughout the rev range. The engine is mated to a slip/assist wet clutch and a 6-speed transmission with Triumph Shift Assist, which allows clutchless up- and downshifts.

Throttle-by-wire enables ride modes that adjust throttle response. In addition to the previously available road and rain modes, a more aggressive Sport mode will be available in 2025. Also new is cruise control, which allows riders to give their right wrist some relief on long rides.

The 660cc Triple produces 80 hp and is mated to a slip/assist wet clutch and a 6-speed transmission with Triumph Shift Assist, which allows clutchless up- and downshifts.

The Tiger Sport 660’s chassis comprises a tubular-steel perimeter frame and a pressed-steel swingarm. Suspension is provided by Showa, with a nonadjustable 41mm inverted separate-function fork with 5.9 inches of travel and a rear shock with a remote preload adjuster and 5.9 inches of travel.

A pair of 310mm front discs are squeezed by 2-piston Nissin calipers, and a 255mm rear disc is squeezed by a 1-piston caliper. ABS was standard on the previous Tiger Sport 660, and for 2025, ABS is now cornering optimized. Switchable traction control is also standard.

Another update to the Tiger Sport 660 is a large LCD instrument panel incorporating a full-color TFT screen. The My Triumph Connectivity system is now standard, enabling turn-by-turn navigation, call handling, and music control.

Designed for lightweight sport-touring, the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has an upright riding position, an adjustable windscreen, a plush two-up seat, and integrated passenger grab handles.

Designed for lightweight sport-touring, the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has an upright riding position, an adjustable windscreen, a plush two-up seat, and integrated passenger grab handles. It rolls on Michelin Road 5 tires and has a 4.5-gallon fuel tank, a 32.9-inch seat height, and a claimed 456-lb wet weight.

Triumph offers more than 40 dedicated Tiger Sport 660 accessories, including integrated panniers with optional color-coded inserts, a top box large enough to hold two helmets, a luggage rack, a 30-liter roll bag, a dual comfort seat, a belly pan, and more.

From Rider Magazine