Triumph announces new middleweight adventure bike

Triumph has announced a new model designed to bring its triple powered advantage to the middleweight adventure sports world.

According to the announcement, the all-new Tiger Sport 660 sets a new class-leading standard with the highest level of power, the highest level of specification and the lowest cost of ownership in the category.

The Tiger Sport 660 is the new definition of triple powered versatility with its 660cc triple engine performance advantages, class-leading power and specification, plus great long-distance touring capability.

Much like the Trident 660, launched to international acclaim last year, the new Tiger Sport 660 has been designed to set a whole new benchmark for performance, specification, and cost of ownership. Bringing significant advantages to the middleweight adventure sports category, the Tiger Sport 660 delivers a new first choice for riders looking for maximum versatility in every ride. From commuting, to everyday riding, to longer trips, the new Tiger 660 delivers the capability, performance, handling and style needed to introduce a whole new generation of riders into the Triumph brand.

The first triple cylinder engine in the category – the 660cc powerplant in the new Tiger Sport 660 brings Triumph’s triple engine performance advantages over a twin engine with its low-down torque, combined with strong mid-range performance, and incredible top-end power.

Peak torque of 47 FT-LB at 6,250 RPM and peak power of 80 HP at 10,250 RPM make it the most powerful bike in the class, even when carrying a pillion or progressing swiftly through traffic. It delivers the perfect balance of thrilling useable performance from low down in the rev range, all the way to the red line.

Power delivery is managed by a sophisticated engine management system with a ride-by-wire throttle for a precise and responsive feel, while the slick six-speed gearbox has gear ratios optimized for fun and all-round everyday rideability.

MSRP in this U.S. is $9,295 USD for Sapphire Black (Korosi Red/Luceren Blue is an additional $125), and will be available for dealers February 2022.

