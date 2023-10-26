Massimo Group now includes Motor and Marine

Texas-based Massimo has announced that its Motor and Marine business segments will now fall under the same Massimo Group business division.

With both established divisions growing at a rapid pace dating to pre-COVID times, Massimo founder and CEO David Shan says it’s an opportune time to combine both Motor and Marine. The new Massimo Group will allow dealership owners and operators to have a more user-friendly and profitable experience with Massimo as a business partner.

The Massimo Motor and Marine business segments will now fall under the same Massimo Group business division to increase efficiency and profit. Photo courtesy of Massimo

Massimo Marine announced that starting in Q4 2023, its lineup of affordable, luxury pontoons and tritoons will be sold through marine and powersports dealerships only. The sales team, previously dedicated to either Motors or Marine dealerships, will now be able to sell both Motor and Marine product lineups to dealerships. Similarly, marine and powersports dealers can crossover with the Massimo product lineup.

“With the early interest we had from our current Motor dealers in taking on the boat lineup, it will make it easier for the dealer to do business with Massimo,” Shan says. “It’s a strong sign from our current Motor dealers that they have heavy interest in the boat lineup. There was no need to have two different sales reps calling on the same dealership. This way, it’s more efficient for everyone.”

Massimo Motor dealers have been particularly keen on the 20 percent average profit margin offered by the entire lineup of Massimo Marine pontoons and tritoons. With all Massimo boats powered exclusively by Mercury Marine outboard engines, there’s an extra boost of confidence with the products, according to Shan.

Massimo Marine’s model lineup provides an ideal starting point for current or future pontoon dealers, as the 2024 pontoon model lineup (trailer not included) includes Mercury-powered 24-foot Limited models that range from a 40HP engine ($52,469 MSRP) to 150HP ($63,959 MSRP).

Massimo has a floorplan financing partnership with Northpoint Commercial Finance and retail financing with Octane Roadrunner Financial.

While the economy has been fluctuating with uncertainty due to interest rates and continued supply chain issues, Shan said Massimo’s adaptive leadership has pinpointed growth opportunities. The company is on track to grow sales across Motor and Marine by double-digit percent in 2024 vs. 2023.

