Massimo Motor appoints Dave McMahon as chief media officer

Massimo Motor Sports, LLC, the Texas-based manufacturer of accessory-packed powersports vehicles, has named Dave McMahon as chief media officer. McMahon brings extensive powersports industry experience to the newly created role and will aim to elevate the brand at the dealership level.

McMahon served as Content Director for 11 years at Powersports Business and as part of his role, he was on the launch team of the annual in-person training events for powersports and outdoor power equipment dealers. He was also the editor of Outdoor Power Equipment Business for part of his tenure with the company.

Massimo Motor Sports hires Dave McMahon as chief media officer. Photo courtesy of Massimo Motor Sports

McMahon will use his industry expertise to contribute to the growth of the Massimo portfolio of brands and products, including Massimo Motor, Massimo Marine, and Massimo Electric.

“We are excited to have Dave on the Massimo team,” says David Shan, founder and CEO of Massimo. “He brings enthusiasm to a new role that will benefit all of our products and partners, including helping our brands attract quality dealers in all segments that we do business in. Of course, his knowledge of the powersports dealership landscape will go a long way in contributing to the growth with our dealership partners.”

Most recently, McMahon was channel marketing manager at Volcon ePowersports, where he served as a liaison between the company and its dealer partners.

“If you can’t get excited while walking through Massimo’s nearly 300,000 square-foot assembly facility in Texas, you need to have your pulse checked,” McMahon says. “First, you want to hop aboard one of the dozens of UTVs that are lined up in shipping bay, heading to a dealer or retail partner. Then you see the slide coming down from the upper deck of a tritoon, and that makes you want to head out to the lake. The innovation and diversity of the product lineup here at Massimo is one-of-a-kind and gives our growing list of partners a competitive advantage. There’s plenty for dealers to like about the brand’s floorplan and retail financing options as well.”

McMahon can be reached at dave.mcmahon@massimomotor.com.