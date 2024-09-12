Massimo releases full-featured T-Boss 1000 UTV

The Massimo Group has announced the launch of the new T-Boss 1000 UTV, which it claims is the “best equipped and most value-packed UTV in its class.”

The Massimo Motor T-Boss 1000 is a powerful and versatile UTV a blend of utility, performance and capability. The 83-hp V-twin engine provides plenty of power for getting to work sites, hunting grounds and beyond, and it features a durable frame and suspension that can handle rough terrain.

Massimo’s redesigned half-door and windshield enhance both safety and comfort. The T-Boss 1000 also has 27-inch all-terrain tires paired with 13 inches of ground clearance to navigate over obstacles.

Massimo markets the T-Boss 1000 as a powerful and versatile UTV that can handle any trip. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

According to the company, its specific features make it ideal for ranchers, hunters, and others.

Here are some of the features:

The powerful 83-hp engine provides plenty of power.

Power Station: Charge devices, run power tools and stay charged on the go with the included Massimo Power Station.

High ground clearance: 27-inch A/T tires and 13-inch ground clearance

Winch: The UTV comes with a 4500-lb winch.

Large cargo bed.

Comfortable cabin: Can seat up to three people.

Tow hitch: 2,500lb towing capacity.

“Our new T-Boss 1000 UTV features our original, innovative design incorporating the latest technologies,” says David Shan, founder, chairman, and CEO. “This product launch also signifies the beginning of a new partnership with our collaborators in Taiwan. With the highest horsepower we have in this series, this new version is sure to be popular with ranchers and hunters to ensure their next adventure is an unforgettable one.”