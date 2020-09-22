Off-road vehicle distributor entering marine business

A manufacturer and distributor of a host of off-road vehicles is adding a new business to its lineup for 2021. Massimo Motors, the Garland, Texas-based company that is home to such brands as Massimo, Bennche and Odes side-by-sides and ATVs, is showcasing its new Massimo Marine on Instagram.

The 2021 Executive Tan P-23 MAX pontoon, powered by 150hp Mercury Marine engine, is first on the factory lineup.

“Felt like we were sitting on a yacht during lunch lol,” is how a recent post reads.

Another images shows the pontoon tubes stacked 3x3 ready for the assembly line.