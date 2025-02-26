The Massimo Group’s recent announcement highlights the company’s proactive approach to leveraging the benefits of relocating production to the U.S., including avoiding high tariffs and unfair trade practices. By assembling these vehicles domestically, Massimo ensures stricter quality control while strategically positioning itself within the U.S. market.

Massimo Motors recently announced it is moving MVR golf cart production to Texas to avoid tariffs and unfair trade practices in China. (Screenshot: Massimo, YouTube)

Recently, U.S. trade regulators took action against unfair practices in the low-speed personal transportation vehicle market. A petition was filed highlighting how certain foreign manufacturers benefiting from government subsidies were able to export vehicles at significantly lower costs, creating an uneven playing field.

Following an investigation, the U.S. Department of Commerce determined that these manufacturers engaged in unfair trade practices. As a result, countervailing duties and antidumping tariffs have been imposed, ranging from 149% to 500%, depending on the manufacturer.

By shifting production to the U.S., Massimo is proactively addressing these trade challenges while reinforcing its commitment to high manufacturing standards. Additionally, the company says it is actively exploring strategic partnerships in Vietnam to diversify its supply chain and mitigate potential cost increases from tariffs affecting imports from China.

“We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality golf carts while ensuring long-term business sustainability,” says David Shan, CEO of Massimo Motor. “Bringing production to our Texas facility strengthens our supply chain, enhances quality assurance, and positions us competitively in the U.S. market. Our customers and dealer partners can continue to rely on Massimo for innovative and reliable personal transportation solutions.”

Massimo says it will continue to offer its MVR Series golf carts through its network of retail and dealer partners across the United States.