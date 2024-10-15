Massimo unveils new UTV for winter

Massimo Group has launched a new T-Boss UTV series with a cab enclosure for those wishing to use their utility vehicles in the colder winter months.

The Massimo cab enclosure models include T-Boss 550L, T-Boss 560L, and T-Boss 760L and will be available in Q4. (Photo: Massimo Motors)

This new T-Boss UTV features a cab enclosure made with durable tempered glass, providing a comfortable environment for all outdoor tasks. The new UTVs also have a built-in heater, making it ideal for cold-weather operations.

“As we gear up for this exciting launch, orders for the 2025 models will be accepted now, with deliveries starting in the fourth quarter of this year,” comments David Shan, founder, chairman and CEO of Massimo. “And there’s more to come: we continue to invest in our R&D using advanced technology to offer our UTV customers a smoother and more comfortable ride. The next advancement in this series will feature a fully air-conditioned cabin, offering both heating and cooling, ensuring year-round comfort no matter the season.”

The Massimo cab enclosure models include T-Boss 550L, T-Boss 560L, and T-Boss 760L and will be available in Q4.