Massimo Group expands partnership with Rural King

Massimo Group recently announced the expansion of its retail partnership with Rural King, a leading farm and home store with multiple locations across the U.S.

After an outstanding year offering Massimo Motor’s selection of go-karts to Rural King customers, both companies plan to expand this partnership in 2025. (Photo: Rural King, Facebook)

After an outstanding year offering Massimo Motor’s selection of go-karts to Rural King customers, both companies plan to expand this partnership in 2025. The expanded program will introduce a wider range of Massimo products, including UTVs, ATVs, go-karts, golf carts, and mini bikes.

Rural King, known as “America’s Farm and Home Store,” operates over 130 locations across the U.S., offering a diverse product lineup and exemplary customer service tailored to rural and suburban communities. Known for its commitment to quality and value, Rural King is a trusted name among American consumers, making it a natural partner for Massimo Motor as we continue to grow our brand presence nationwide. Rural King recently announced the addition of five new stores in 2024, including expansion into a 14th state, as part of a long-term growth strategy that includes opening 15 stores over the next 13 months.

“After a strong first year with Rural King, we are excited to build on our success by introducing a more comprehensive lineup of powersports products to their customers,” says David Shan, founder, chairman and CEO of Massimo. “This partnership represents an important step forward in our retail strategy and brand growth. By working with trusted retailers like Rural King, we can provide a seamless and accessible experience for customers seeking high-quality powersports products.”

Shan continues: “Rural King’s reputation for quality and customer service aligns perfectly with Massimo’s brand values. With Rural King’s established market presence and loyal customer base, this partnership sets a strong foundation for Massimo’s future growth. It enhances our ability to serve an even wider customer base nationwide.”

The expanded Massimo lineup will be available online at Rural King’s website and in select stores throughout 2025, bringing Massimo’s vehicles to a broader audience across the U.S. The partnership reflects Massimo Motor’s strategic focus on growth through established retail partnerships that expand its market footprint and deepen customer engagement.