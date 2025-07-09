FlexPath ramps up VeriQual rollout amid latest capital raise, new hires

Following a funding round and key leadership additions, FlexPath DXP, a fintech software company for dealers in the auto and powersports industries, is ramping up the rollout of its latest service, VeriQual, a prequalification software that prevents fraud.

The company says it is currently in a strong position for growth, following several new hires, most notably the appointment of Kacy Daugherty to chief operating officer. The latest funding round, backed by a strategic franchise dealer group, will fuel go-to-market efforts for VeriQual, a patent-pending identity verification and credit prequalification solution that works at the top of the sales funnel.

VeriQual is built for franchise and independent dealers across the automotive, RV, and powersports sectors, along with their supporting lenders and vendor networks. By verifying identity before a credit pull, VeriQual protects dealers from fraud, improves lead quality, and delivers clean, validated data — all with just a phone number.

“The industry is overdue for a smarter, fraud-resistant approach to prequalifying customers,” says Tarry Shebesta, co-founder and CEO of FlexPath DXP.

“With our experienced leadership team and strong financial backing, FlexPath DXP is poised to become the first line of defense against identity fraud while unlocking higher conversion rates for dealers and lenders alike.” —Tarry Shebesta

VeriQual serves as the critical first layer in this defense strategy, catching fraudulent activity early, before it reaches deeper into the sales or funding process.

FlexPath DXP is currently onboarding strategic partners and clients nationwide and invites agencies, dealer groups, lenders, and solution providers to learn how VeriQual can be integrated into their workflow.