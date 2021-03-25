New electric powersports vehicle company launches in Texas

Powersports Business has learned that a familiar brand is adding a powersports division and expanding its electric footprint as part of its recent growth plans in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Kandi America, the U.S. subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group Inc., an international automotive and powersports manufacturer, today announced the formation of a dedicated product division — known as Kandi Powersports — to focus exclusively on bringing Kandi’s unique combination of industry knowledge, cutting edge technologies and expertise across manufacturing and electric to the powersports market.

The Trail King electric bike from Kandi Powersports.

“Powersports is in our DNA, and by harnessing the technology and innovation Kandi is known for internationally, we are well positioned to build on the success we have experienced in automotive and expand our focus to not only compete but be a recognized leader in powersports,” said Johnny Tai, CEO of Kandi America.

As part of its longer-term growth strategy, Kandi conducted the strategic acquisition of SC Autosports in 2018. With an established powersports dealer network intact, significant interest has already been received from existing dealers eager to carry Kandi Powersports.

“With the synergy of electric expertise and an established dealer network, we believe Kandi will be a household brand in powersports. And the timing is great as interest from outdoor and recreational enthusiasts will only continue to grow as they seek sophisticated yet affordable products that are also good for the environment,” said Tai.

The first products to market include electric ATVs and electric bikes, with additional models to be added over time. In addition, a selection of gas-powered models will be available to support Kandi dealers and keep them competitive while consumer demand for electric continues to grow.

Earlier this month, Kandi America announced a substantial investment made to relocate its corporate headquarters from Garland to a premier location near the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Forest Lane that will feature a dedicated area for test drives. Located at 8050 Forest Lane, the 54,372-square-foot building sits on a 5-acre lot and will house Kandi America’s corporate offices, including its Kandi Automotive and Kandi Powersports divisions, as well as a show room and distribution center.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com