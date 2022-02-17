Next stop: Texas Motorcycle Dealers Association annual conference

If you see Powersports Business content director Dave McMahon clicking the crates at Waterloo Records in Austin, it must mean it’s time for the Texas Motorcycle Dealers Association annual conference.

McMahon will seek Austin heat on Friday before heading over to the Domain on Saturday, Feb. 19, for the opening reception dinner.

On Sunday, the day-long agenda includes

Discussion of direction for the TMDA in 2022 & 2023

Educational speakers about aspects of the powersports industry

Legislative update from the TMDA Lobbyist - Royce Poinsette

Network with other dealers and industry partners

We’re looking forward to returning to one of our favorite annual in-person events on the calendar. And if we can make a run out to Salt Lick, even better!

Conference sponsors are Federated Insurance, Aegis, McGraw Powersports and Rider’s Advantage. Head over to the PSB Instagram to keep tabs on us this weekend (while on official business!). And here for some sights and sounds in and around ATX.

Members of the Texas Motorcycle Dealers Association board of directors didn’t grow antlers while they were in Austin during the group’s annual conference in 2016, but they did allow PSB editor in chief Dave McMahon to observe their meeting.