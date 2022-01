Parts Unlimited has announced that Joe Nava is the new sales rep for the Southwest region, covering South Texas.

His industry experience includes parts department selling and inventory at various Texas dealerships, including Woods Cycle Country, as well as previous racing in the TORCS series for several years. He owns a 2015 YZ250F and 2020 ZX6R for his weekend riding.

Joe Nava

Outside of motorcycling, Nava enjoys playing basketball, trying new restaurants and traveling.