Tucker completes integration of Kuryakyn into Fort Worth operations

All sales and financial operations of Kuryakyn are now led through Tucker's Fort Worth headquarters, according to the distribution company.

Tucker acquired Kuryakyn Holdings on Sept. 7 and began transitioning the company into the Tucker brand structure.

"The acquisition of Kuryakyn has been a positive move for both companies and we are pleased at how well Kuryakyn fits in our brand structure. Tucker is now an even better resources for dealers and consumers in powersports," said Andrea Weeke, Tucker's director of Owned Brands, Marketing and Apparel. "Our plan was to finish the transition by year end, and with the great cooperation of the Kuryakyn team we did just that."

Kuryakyn had strong inventories of their top products at the time of acquisition, so there has been minimal impact on dealers seeking Kuryakyn's top-selling products. Product purchasing functions have been moved to Tucker and the team continues to manage ordering and inventory, with all Kury inventory now in Tucker’s warehouses. Global supply chain issues are likely to continue to impact Tucker, along with most others in the powersports industry, for the months ahead.

Shortly after the acquisition, all Kuryakyn dealers who didn't have a Tucker account were set up as Tucker dealers. Tucker's field reps were trained on the Kuryakyn product line and act as a Kuryakyn field sales force, which Kury has not had in recent years. Tucker leadership is extremely happy that all of Kuryakyn's large accounts will continue to purchase and sell Kuryakyn products to their consumer and dealer customers. Kuryakyn's direct-to-consumer sales program will continue under Tucker.

Several of the Wisconsin-based Kuryakyn employees have been hired by Tucker and are now based in the Fort Worth office.

The move of Kuryakyn's Product Development program to Tucker has been a welcome addition to Tucker's capabilities. The additional staff and equipment will allow Tucker to continue the growth of the Kuryakyn product offering as well as the other Tucker brands.

The Kuryakyn office and product development facility in Somerset, Wisconsin, have been closed and are in the process of being sold.

