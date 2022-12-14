Tucker announces vice president of marketing

Tucker Powersports has announced the hire of Lesley Madsen as the company's vice president of marketing. Madsen's role at Tucker is focused on delivering impactful marketing programs for the company's "owned-brands" as well as the products distributed by Tucker. She left her role at Dallas Cowboys Merchandising to join Tucker earlier this month.

Marc McAllister, president and CEO of Tucker, had earlier announced a restructure of the company's Sales and Marketing functions and his plan to bring new leadership into the company.

"Lesley's experience in marketing, brand building and distribution makes her a natural for this role at Tucker," said McAllister. "She will bring her strategic and analytical approach to our marketing efforts and will help us provide better support for our brands and our dealers."

"I grew up in a family that loved the outdoors," said Madsen. "My family's dedication to scouting gave us a true appreciation for outdoor adventure. This opportunity with Tucker gives me a chance to leverage my professional talent to support our dealers and customers who share the same passion."

Madsen's business background includes seven years with the merchandise arm of the Dallas Cowboys with responsibility for supporting retail and wholesale marketing and distribution for the Dallas Cowboys and 81Eighty organizations. Before the Cowboys, she held leadership roles in marketing, advertising, public relations advertising and digital communications with major brands in electronics and entertainment.