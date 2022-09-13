Tucker’s Sales and Marketing function to get restructured: CEO

On Friday, Tucker president and CEO Marc McAllister told company employees that he was planning to update the sales and marketing functions to create a "more focused organization" and laid out the company's long-term strategy of becoming an "outfitter for powered, outdoor adventure."

"Now is a natural time to review the structure of our sales and marketing functions. We need to start with strategy, and I believe that moves us to a focused sales and marketing organization operating under a strong leader," said McAllister. He did not identify candidates for the role and he advised employees that the search was underway.

Tucker's former VP of Sales Brad Turner left the company for a new position earlier this month.

McAllister also used the meeting to expand on the company's strategy of becoming an outfitter for powered, outdoor adventure.

"We ARE a company that is built on adventure. Powered adventure. Usually that power comes from internal combustion, sometimes it's from electricity, and sometimes it's human power. We have products that support the owners of motorcycles, UTV's, ATV's, watercraft and snowmobiles…it's our products that make our customer's adventures even better," said McAllister. “But customer demands are evolving and we need to evolve to meet those changing customer needs.”

"To be successful, we are taking steps to ensure we have the right products and the right partners with us going forward. We will be parting ways with some brands that are familiar and taking on new brands that are focused on innovation and enhancing our customer’s experience."

"We will work closely with our dealer partners and, with them, we'll create a stronger online and brick-and-mortar presence, helping us meet customers where THEY are at."

Tucker frequently conducts employee town hall meetings to share business updates and strategic activities.

