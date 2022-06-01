UBCO builds partnership with Camping World as part of expansion

With roots in New Zealand, UBCO's U.S. market focus will be boosted with the opening of hubs in Bend, Oregon, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

UBCO is accelerating its presence in the U.S., bringing to market an inclusive portfolio of on-and off-road utility and adventure vehicles. Its goal is to make everyday adventure accessible and inclusive, with EAVs that are easy to use, to ride and to maintain, but driven by state-of-the-art engineering and innovative software design.

"Electrification has happened across almost all major transportation segments, however off-road recreation and utility as a category has been underserved by this clean energy transition," said Katherine Sandford, CEO of UBCO. "The robust, versatile and approachable vehicles we're bringing to market are enabling more people than ever to explore the great outdoors, whether that's a mini adventure to the coffee shop or riding the trails far from the beaten track. The demand we're seeing from the U.S. customer is very strong."

UBCO’s 2X2ADV Bike unlocks an on-road and off-road experience.

With its U.S. headquarters in Oregon, UBCO has created an expansive dealer and e-commerce network, with 98 locations in 23 states. It is now expanding EAVs stateside through partnerships with Tucker, set to add 200 locations in 2022, and Camping World with its 5 million active customer base and 200+ store footprint.

UBCO has also confirmed the first three U.S. sites for its new containerized, footloose, and scalable Hub network. After piloting in London, UBCO Hubs will be rolling out in San Francisco, Bend, and Los Angeles with specific locations being finalized. They'll provide a place for test rides, daily rentals, servicing, tips and tricks, and lessons on how to perform simple maintenance and repairs on their UBCO vehicle. Hubs will also include coffee and iconic NZ pie stations, bringing UBCO's homegrown roots stateside.

"There is a lot we can do to showcase easier, safer and fun, electrified riding options and our hubs create a safe, low pressure space to give it a go," said Sandford, who will be speaking about this new approach at Micromobility Europe in Amsterdam on June 1-2. "And what's really exciting is that we are starting to build a culture of care and repair in micromobility by reconnecting customers with their ride. We can show them how to get the maximum experience, but to be confident in taking care of it, as if it was an extension of themselves."

"And there's a lot more to come product and model-wise as we electrify mobility in the outdoor and recreation, powersports and agricultural markets. By keeping accessibility at the heart of everything we do, the sky's the limit!"

The brand expects continued success as it grows in the U.S. both in reach and in staff and operations. This incorporates a headstrong leadership team with the recent hirings of Kim Chaumillon as Chief People Officer, Chirag Patel and Senior Vice President of Supply Chain & Manufacturing and Oliver Hutaff as Chief Financial Officer.

As one of 12 New Zealand-based brands delegated into the U.S. by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, UBCO continues to forge new strategic partnerships with recent key brands including Tucker Powersports, Camping World, Reef Technologies, and Chemix (battery technology).

