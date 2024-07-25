Husqvarna North America recently announced its newly branded Team Husqvarna Amateur Racing program, a nod to its racing history. This revamped program is designed to provide a clear pathway for riders of all ages and skill levels, with the launch of a brand-new Dealer Support program providing a foundation of support at the grassroots level.

An exciting feature of this program is that it allows dealers to select and support a number of amateur riders by offering exclusive motorcycle and PG&A discounts and enhanced marketing support.

Launching officially this weekend at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s, the Team Husqvarna initiative represents a comprehensive approach to racer development, reflecting Husqvarna’s commitment to nurturing talent at every stage of their racing journey. The program is set to include professional racers, amateur racing’s Elite, Select and Dealer-supported riders, covering all levels and series of racing.

Team Husqvarna’s vision is to provide extensive support to amateur riders as they transition into professional racing, exemplified by the success of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Casey Cochran, who is currently in his rookie year of Supercross and Motocross. This structure aims to replicate and build upon such success stories, offering a pathway from amateur to professional racing and support.

Trackside Support will feature emergency parts and service available to assist all Husqvarna-mounted riders throughout the week. (Photos: Husqvarna)

In addition to the proven path of amateur racing success, Team Husqvarna welcomes a brand-new level of grassroots racing support with its Dealer Support Amateur Racing program. Racers interested in receiving support should contact their local Husqvarna dealer for more information.

Trackside Support will be another integral aspect of Husqvarna’s involvement at the Ranch. It will feature emergency parts and service available to assist all Husqvarna-mounted riders throughout the entire week.

To celebrate the launch of Team Husqvarna and to connect with the racing community, the brand will host a bonfire and S’mores at The Beach on Monday, July 29, at 6:30 p.m. Racing and festivities will conclude through to Sunday, August 4, 2024.