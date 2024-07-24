KMFC extends partnership with Solifi in Canada

Solifi, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced that Canadian Kawasaki Motors Finance Corporation (CKMFC) has successfully migrated its Canadian operations to Solifi Wholesale Finance, expanding its usage across North America.

This deployment follows KMFC U.S.’ implementation of the same solution in 2021, which moved 1,700 dealers and 53,000 loans from a legacy mainframe system to a modern SaaS solution. CKMFC witnessed the success that the U.S. branch of the business achieved due to Solifi Wholesale Finance, which led to the adoption of the same platform and processes. By moving its operations in-house, Kawasaki can now better serve its dealers, strengthen relationships, and offer more competitive rates.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to help KMFC expand its usage of Solifi Wholesale Finance across North America following the favorable results of its US implementation. Our established relationship with KMFC meant we had a unique understanding of their business needs, implementing a solution that addresses key pain points and facilitates growth. We look forward to continuing to support KMFC’s expansion goals.” Bill Noel, chief product officer at Solifi

The upgrade now provides full integration with CKMFC’s core enterprise resource planning (ERP) software with end-to-end visibility, upgraded order-processing procedures, new credit capabilities, and improved loan onboarding.

Octavio Villegas, director of KMFC, says: “We are pleased to have Solifi as a business partner and to be a key part of the expansion of our business. We look forward to servicing our Canadian dealers.”

CKMFC’s dealers can now access and manage their loans using a self-service web portal. This provides a better user experience and requires less manual processing, allowing the company to focus on growing its business. CKMFC’s confidence in Solifi’s product ultimately allows it to continue expanding its portfolios.