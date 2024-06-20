Kawasaki offers replacement Jet Ski watercraft engines



Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., recently announced replacement engines are now available for select models of its popular Jet Ski watercraft lineup.

Kawasaki says that offering replacement engines for select Jet Ski models helps extend the longevity of an owner’s watercraft. (Photo: Kawasaki Motors USA)

The replacement engine lineup will include engines for the following models:

Jet Ski SX-R 160 stand-up

Jet Ski Ultra 160

Jet Ski Ultra 310

With an MSRP of $7,499 for the engines for the Jet Ski SX-R 160 and Jet Ski Ultra 160 watercraft, and $7,899 for the engine for the Jet Ski Ultra 310 watercraft, Kawasaki owners can now continue to maintain the performance and reliability they expect from their watercraft.

Replacement engines can be found by browsing the Parts Diagrams in the Owner Center on Kawasaki.com or by ordering from a local Kawasaki dealer.