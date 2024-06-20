DealersKawasakiLatest NewsNews EnewsletterPersonal WatercraftTop Stories

Kawasaki offers replacement Jet Ski watercraft engines

The StaffJune 20, 2024


Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., recently announced replacement engines are now available for select models of its popular Jet Ski watercraft lineup.

Kawasaki says that offering replacement engines for select Jet Ski models helps extend the longevity of an owner’s watercraft. (Photo: Kawasaki Motors USA)

The replacement engine lineup will include engines for the following models:

With an MSRP of $7,499 for the engines for the Jet Ski SX-R 160 and Jet Ski Ultra 160 watercraft, and $7,899 for the engine for the Jet Ski Ultra 310 watercraft, Kawasaki owners can now continue to maintain the performance and reliability they expect from their watercraft.

Replacement engines can be found by browsing the Parts Diagrams in the Owner Center on Kawasaki.com or by ordering from a local Kawasaki dealer.

Tags
The StaffJune 20, 2024

Related Articles

Kawasaki Build & Price tool

Kawasaki unveils interactive Build & Price tool for RIDGE SxS

May 8, 2024
Kawasaki logo

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A appoints president

April 4, 2024
Octane and Kawasaki logo

Kawasaki offers full spectrum lending through Octane

January 30, 2024
Kawasaki 2025 Jet Ski Ultra 160LX-S Angler

Kawasaki unveils 2025 Jet Ski Ultra 160LX-S Angler PWC

January 25, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button