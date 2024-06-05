Kawasaki releases the Jet Ski Ultra 160 series and Ultra 310 series

Kawasaki has announced its returning Jet Ski models for 2025 and among them are the high-performance Jet Ski Ultra 310 series and the beloved Jet Ski Ultra 160 series watercraft.

Jet Ski Ultra 160 LX-S and Ultra 160 LX

The Jet Ski Ultra 160 models harness the renowned engine from the Jet Ski STX 160 series while integrating many of the innovative features and equipment seen in the Jet Ski Ultra 310 series. Powering the Jet Ski Ultra 160 LX-S is a liquid-cooled, in-line 4-cylinder, 1,498cc engine with digital fuel injection, matched with a race-proven hull for precision handling.

The 2025 Jet Ski Ultra 160 LX enhances the experience with a meter visor, a three-position ERGO-FIT adjustable LXury seat, and a premium JETSOUND 4s integrated audio system. Photo courtesy of Jet Ski

Riders can select from four power modes (full, middle, low, and SLO), benefit from Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM) with two modes and enjoy features like Kawasaki Smart Reverse with Deceleration (KSRD), Kawasaki Smart Steering (KSS), electronic cruise control, a rearview camera, 7-inch TFT instrumentation with Bluetooth connectivity and multiple display modes, ULTRA deck, and a spacious 21.1-gallon fuel tank.

Storage needs are well met with a functional system offering 44.5 gallons of capacity. The Jet Ski Ultra 160 LX enhances the experience with a meter visor, a three-position ERGO-FIT adjustable LXury seat, and a premium JETSOUND 4s integrated audio system. The three-passenger Jet Ski Ultra 160 LX-S for 2025 showcases a Bluish Gray/Ebony color scheme for $17,199 MSRP, while the Jet Ski Ultra 160 LX is available in Metallic Gold Sparkle Deep Green/Ebony with a cost of $18,199 MSRP.

Jet Ski Ultra 310 series

The Kawasaki Jet Ski Ultra 310 series showcases a powerful liquid-cooled, supercharged, in-line 4-cylinder, 1,498cc engine with digital fuel injection. Riders can tailor their experience with four selectable power modes (full, middle, low, and SLO) to match their skill level or current riding conditions. Engineered with a race-inspired hull, the Jet Ski Ultra 310 delivers precise handling and maneuverability. Features like KLCM and KSRD enhance acceleration and maneuvering capabilities, especially in tight spaces.

The 2025 Kawasaki Jet Ski Ultra 310 series showcases a powerful liquid-cooled, supercharged, in-line 4-cylinder, 1,498cc engine with digital fuel injection.

The instrument panel boasts a 7-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and various display modes. Ample storage is available with a 32.8-gallon front compartment and 10.6 gallons on each side. The model lineup begins with the Jet Ski Ultra 310X, which comes in an Ebony/Neon Red colorway with an MSRP of $19,199.

The Jet Ski Ultra 310LX-S elevates functionality with an exclusive ULTRA Deck, extending the rear deck by 7.9 inches for added water play and gear storage. Multi-mount rails on the deck facilitate accessory slide mounts and offer convenient tie-down points. Equipped with a rearview camera and stylish LED accent lights at the front, the 2025 three-passenger supercharged Jet Ski Ultra 310LX-S comes in an Ebony/Lime Green colorway, priced at $20,199 MSRP.

Taking luxury to new heights, the Jet Ski Ultra 310LX combines outstanding performance and convenience with unparalleled comfort and style. The model features the three-position ERGO-FIT adjustable LXury seat designed for up to three riders and the groundbreaking JETSOUND 4s integrated audio system controlled via jog dial and Bluetooth connectivity. The 2025 three-passenger supercharged Jet Ski Ultra 310LX comes in an Ebony/Metallic Gold Sparkle Deep Green colorway with an MSRP of $21,199.

2025 Model Variations

Kawasaki Jet Ski Ultra 160LX

Color: Metallic Gold Sparkle Deep Green/Ebony

MSRP: $18,199

Availability: Summer 2024

Kawasaki Jet Ski Ultra 310X

Color: Ebony/Neon Red

MSRP: $19,199

Availability: Summer 2024

Kawasaki Jet Ski Ultra 310LX-S

Color: Ebony/Lime Green

MSRP: $20,199

Availability: Fall 2024

Kawasaki Jet Ski Ultra 160LX-S

Color: Bluish Gray/Ebony

MSRP: $17,199

Availability: Summer 2024

Advertisement

Kawasaki Jet Ski Ultra 310LX

Color: Ebony/Metallic Gold Sparkle Deep Green

MSRP: $21,199

Availability: Fall 2024