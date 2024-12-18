DealersKawasakiLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterPersonal WatercraftTop Stories

Kawasaki previews Jet Ski models at International Distribution Meeting

The StaffDecember 18, 2024

Kawasaki hosted distributors from around the globe this week at the WGP#1 Waterjet World Series in Thailand. Hiroshi Ito, president and CEO of Kawasaki Motors, shared Kawasaki’s commitment to the personal watercraft segment by previewing multiple new models including the all-new Jet Ski SX-X160 stand-up watercraft.

Kawasaki SX-X 160 watercraft
Kawasaki reveals the all-new Jet Ski SX-X160 stand-up watercraft. Photo courtesy of Kawasaki

The Jet Ski SX-X160 leverages the racing prowess of the Jet Ski SX-R160, but is a more approachable ride with a fixed handlebar control similar to a Kawasaki favorite, the Jet Ski X-2 from the 1980s.

“Kawasaki was a pioneer in the powersports industry creating the first Jet Ski and built a completely new style of water-based leisure activity, ” Ito says. “Kawasaki intends to expand our PWC business supported by a robust model lineup, expanded marketing campaigns and our continuation of strong sales programs.”

Kawasaki also previewed future updates to the Jet Ski STX160 series with exciting updates coming later in 2025.

