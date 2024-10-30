Kawasaki is reviving a partnership with the Tour de France that began in 1976. As the official motorcycle supplier for the Tour de France, Kawasaki will be involved in all cycling races organized by A.S.O. until 2027.

Kawasaki will supply 45 Versys 1100 to the A.S.O. for the most famous bicycle race in the world (and 21 other events), contributing to safety, resupply, and media coverage. (Photo: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki and the Tour de France share a long history dating back to the 1980s when the company provided such iconic models as the GTR1000 and the 1400GTR.

According to the website, the Versys 1100 is a versatile model capable of meeting the unique demands of following a cycling race, from fast and technical descents to steep mountain passes, sharp inclines, and rough cobblestones. This wide range of capabilities will be crucial in races like the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift, La Flèche Wallonne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, or La Vuelta.

Kawasaki is showcasing a motorcycle that is designed to “go everywhere” and includes the latest technology. This includes rider-to-motorcycle voice interaction, allowing riders to communicate more efficiently with their machines during race duties.

“Kawasaki has always been associated with the color green, which perfectly aligns with our commitment to clean, green energy, alternative fuels, and transport innovation. The Tour de France, along with the 21 other events we’ll be part of, offers a global platform for showcasing human and mechanical performance in an ecologically responsible environment. We are proud to rekindle our relationship with world-class cycling and promote our products and ideals.”



-Shigemi Tanaka, president of Kawasaki Motors Europe

Yann Le Moënner, A.S.O. managing director, comments: “Ensuring safety and the smooth running of a cycling race is a major priority for cycling organization. Motorbikes play an essential role at every level: rider safety, resupply, vehicle regulation, race management, and media coverage. Kawasaki’s return to the Tour de France and all our other cycling events is excellent news. We are reconnecting with a company that has the expertise and experience in cycling and will provide our riders with high-performance equipment for optimal comfort and control.”